Newsvine Refugees Home search reporting station

Looks like we found a new home. @ https://www.minds.com/blog/view/737725153194024979

But we are still searching...if you find an interesting site , drop the link here and we can go check it out and converse about it. If you can, please create a nation as a review spot for the site you are suggesting?

That's the start of things...we can meet here and figure out how to decorate our new home, figure out groups, policies, etc...

For those of you not yet joined please do so and join the fun of creating a new destination we can call home.

Then meet back here and share thoughts, ideas, feelings, etc.

We have two months to customize and move...