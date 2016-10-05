Sounds dramatic but, just in case...I wanna say goodbye and I've had a blast with all of you. (Update)

Hi folks, as the storm approaches and the news gets worse and worse for us we are kind of stuck here.

Most of you that know me or of me know I live in South Central Florida...and at this moment it seems we are directly in the path of Hurricane Matthew. At any other time I would have pulled up everything and hauled ass out of here, but my wife still works for the Prison system and I retired from there. She, as I used to be, is considered "essential staff" and are prohibited from leaving the area during a natural disaster. Yesterday I already paid my employees early and gave them the rest of the week off paid. I'm staying here because my wife must stay.

It's expected to hit our area at about 2 AM Friday morning EDST. as a Cat 4 hurricane with winds in excess of 120 mph. We are no longer under a "hurricane watch" now it's a "hurricane warning"......hold on to your butts!

I've dug drainage ditches all through the property to the canal behind and next to my home, we have one of those old Florida homes with the Hurricane awnings so wind damage will not be as much an issue as flooding or heaven forbid the Dike gives way on Lake Okeechobee and then you'll be reading of 1000's of deaths.

But, I wanted you all to know I love you and I enjoy your company. I'll check in if I can and give you updates from the storm at the ground zero level. My wife is receiving 192 inmates that are being transferred from coastal work camps and such...she needs to be there to make sure it goes smoothly. She's pretty scared, not of the inmates but of what could happen to either of us.

So, with that I'll say "talk to you soon' or you can say "At least he told us"....Here's a pretty informative site to track the storms.

http://www.boatus.com/hurricanes/tracking.asp?storm=matthew&year=2016#.V_W3FCR_FMo

Thanks for all the fun and learning!

Joel "studiusbagus" Earley.

(Update)

Well, it appears Newsvine has fixed it's stop n' go glitch and I can finally get on here to tell you we are doing fine.....at almost moments after it left the Bahamas it jogged ever so slightly east...just enough to take us from hurricane to really bad rain storm. No power outtage, and no plants and statues flying around the yard...

Thank you all so much for your kind words and good thoughts.

I'm hoping CV is OK, his area lost power right at the start and still some 40,000 are still out in his neck o' the woods.

I imagine he's sleeping off a great night of big fatties, a smooth liquor and some great tunes powered by his mega wattage mobile nuclear power plant generator...He, he, he.

Thanks again everyone, I love you all....

Now I can get back to pissing you off....you know who you are ;-)