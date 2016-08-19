Trump Campaign Chair Paul Manafort Resigns - NBC News

Putin told Manafort, "Ok, pull out, I'll use my own from here on"...lol

This was bound to happen, too many close ties to Russia and Putin.

When will Trump release his taxes? I'll bet there's ties there too.

It's too late now anyway, Trump did Manafort a yuuuuge favor by letting him out of the circus tent to salvage an otherwise good career. The Right are going to take a huge dive this cycle, they asked for another chance the last cycle, they got it and look what happened now.

Can't even manage their own party...and they want to rule the country...NO WAY!