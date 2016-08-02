What the Republican Party's next move should be.

We have seen so many developments in the last few days.

Trump came out of the RNC convention with a poll bump that didn't last as long as the workers sweeping up after the convention.

Then, the DNC Convention happens and was not only a huge success but the production itself highlighted how negative and poorly handled the RNC convention was.

Trump then tweets backfire after backfire comments...the latest being against the Khan's which fell horribly flat on both sides of the aisle.

Now, his poll numbers are sliding and picking up momentum, the desperation we see in the seeds and comments here on the vine is getting obvious.

This guy has actually admitted he is going to lose by his latest remark that the election will be rigged. If that doesn't take the wind out of the Tea Party sails......then other Republican Congress members actually stating in public that they will be voting for Clinton might.

What will the RNC do? What do you think they're going to do? I can only think what they should do. The upcoming slaughter is already a given...so what's the plan?

The Republican party should either help, or let this clown fail badly on election day hopefully taking some down ticket Tea Party members with him. If they help he will blame them, so best to just let him stew in his own self inflicted wounds. He's going to write a book anyway and he's going to toast them.

After the devastating loss that's coming, the Republican Party should single him out as his own failure and hammer that home. That way, whatever he writes in a book can be compared to the lies he's been caught with already and his book will be placed in the bargain bin at Walmart along with Palin's literary treasures. Then point to the Tea Party as the end result of these THREE failures at the White house. Ridding the Tea Party in public will bring back members in droves, the Dems will suffer losses of membership and the "Independent" can finally go back home.

In the next few cycles the Tea Party Conservatives should be challenged and done away with in the primaries, or starve the Tea Party elected in to losses. We will see the likes of Gowdy, Sessions, Issa, King, Cruz, McConnell and Joni "cut your nuts off" Ernst go in to the Netherlands of "Fringe party" back to the Bircher closet.

Common sense and the actual desire to govern AGAIN which regardless of your leanings....they actually did do before the "Crazies" (Thank you Mr. McCain) infiltrated. Any more hate speech would not be tolerated, the business of actually running a government instead of what has been happening can return to actual business.

They'd see their number in memberships jump exponentially as will their poll numbers.

The competition to do a better job of governing will and should replace the better job of slander and underhanded tactics committed by both parties. Then we'll see elections !