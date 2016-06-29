Went from killers to proud parents

Taken from Flicker shared photos

Same Caterpillar as we have

Our first born!

Some time back we bought a Passion Flower Plant and I transplanted it below my hurricane shutters. After it started to flourish we were invaded by very hungry caterpillars! They were chewing every leaf they got on to a stub. We also noticed a huge amount of black ants which do not bite so we leave them alone. Rather than spray the plant and kill the ants, I started brutally flicking these hungry little critters to the point of death. How dare they chew up my passion flower vine!

Trying to find a more efficient method of ridding myself of these invaders I came upon a few articles that exclaimed NOT to kill them as the passion flower vine is the only source of food for these ugly little critters and promised I would be rewarded by not doing so.

So we allowed the bug buffet to continue....Not only did the plant respond by growing exponentially to overcome being ravaged by these fierce eaters who sting by the way as my wife found out the hard way, but then they went in to the cocoon stage. Little cocoons hanging from the plant and my shutters.

The first one emerged this morning....Ta Daaaaa!