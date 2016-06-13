It's going to get worse before it gets better.

Recently, we have all been horrified by the recent killings in Orlando, everyone seems to want to nail a group down...Not just ISIS, but left, right, etc.

Yep, we'll have our goat and will move along.

We will see more of this, and it's going to come from different directions. People here will tend to paint anything 1000's of miles away happening as a "Movement" of some large and vast network. Yeah, they'll suck in the headlines and call it ISIS or Hezbollah, but what they don't seem to understand is most of these things are done over a kitchen table, names are different and sound funny to you and I but it's not some war torn hell hole many of us envision. The large cities and the farms still are running and working, people going about their business, but Mustafa, and Abrahim have been talking at the dinner table....They don't like...(Name the group or religion) and they know Abdul, who works at the fertilizer plant. Abdul is no fan of the targeted group either, so....and then it will happen. Say, in Istanbul, or Tunis, or a great example Beirut, they are horrified and then go on about their business.

We thought assassinations and church bombings were horrific, then we thought blowing up clinics and killing a doctor was horrific, and then 1/2 a building filled with Government workers...Do we not see the same?

Now imagine that same view with John, Eddie and "Big Irv" grilling steaks and talking at the kitchen table. They're already here, just not foreign. They go to the same church (mosque) or belong to the same group of like minded individuals could be as simple as 5 guys that happen to become friends after meeting by chance at the Elk's Club.

We're so strapped because we are a free country, and porous. But again, one is not exclusive to the other. I'll be the last one that tells you "You can't...." I also see that as a problem. Where does the line draw, if it even draws, on rights I wouldn't even consider giving up?

And yet these small, "God fearin' patriots" are either supported from within, or ignored in public.

The harder part is which way our lives will turn after this election cycle. If one is elected and the other rejected will there be a certain "license' given to some actions?

The harder part is which way it will turn if one is elected or rejected. With (Name your criminal) in although still clandestine, incidents will have a certain "License". If not, then we may expect grander scales of horrific events, and very clandestine. But this will be the pissed off supporters that would like to shorten our time here. Will the bigots of one flavor or another see their hopes dashed or a green light?

Either way, we are headed for some awakenings. And whether we like it or not, the truth in my opinion is that this is just the beginning. For the rest of what's left in my lifetime we are going to have horrific incidents, and with more frequency and targeted. And we will go about our business while some family in China is sitting and eating dinner while talking about the terrorist network in the USA...."they're everywhere" when they aren't. Except for the internet...Names like "Stormfront" "Army of God" it's in English...so we ignore it. They have the 1st amendment protecting them...as they should. Now we, and I do mean ALL THE "WE", have a problem.

Remember Robert Lewis Dear? This turned out to be a real nutcase. Albeit, this time he was a nutcase that was easily swayed by propaganda. It's not just in one arena either. Another example in my opinion...The New Black Panthers, I was fortunate enough to live through both incarnations of this group. Yes, both radical, except the first one, whether one weighs such things, actually improved their community as well as foment violence. Like it or not, the original Black Panthers was as much a part of civil rights and a cultural awakening as M.L King was, some really great voices became respected voices from there. I think the latter was formed because someone is pissed off.

Religion anyone? We have some very prominent religious spokespeople getting louder and dangerously instigating or already have had a history and are forever painted with their own seeds. Come on...we've had a television evangelist advocate the assassination of a world leader and that's not a frikkin' fatwa? If I mentioned the Nation of Islam how many hairs will stand? Or CAIR? or even the Knights of Columbus?

And Marv, who works down at the docks, or at the power station isn't too fond of (Again, name the group) and of course Charlie and Marsha down at the "poobah Lodge" can't stand those bastards....Charlie and Marsha belong to a online group of like minded people that also can't stand (name your group) ............"We were all sitting around, eating steaks when Charlie started talking about how tired he is of (name the ghost)...."

We're in for a rough ride.......but as it may sound crude, it will be evolution, not revolution that will quell this. It will be the social method that will stop much of the carnage we will see. Crack Cocaine and Meth was as serious of a cultural downfall that scared the shit out of us, we got tough on laws, it sent a message of sorts, but the social rejection is really what has calmed that storm. I think we have the same situation now. But not before it becomes culturally devastating. Until then we will move along, going about our business...get on the same bus route or commuter train that blew up six weeks ago and pass by the boarded windows of the "Winslow Building" on your way to work at the docks. Charlie did that, but he was really pissed, poor Marsha.