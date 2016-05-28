One persons look back at George Bush

Hi all, this isn't going to be a long note but, I got to thinking after another Viner in particular wrote what I thought was an intelligent and thoughtful comment regarding Obama. What's different for me is that person is pretty much right of me politically.

So AyKayFourT7, Thanks for the inspiration.

Well, back to my thought...We, especially the "left WE", can spout crap about G.W. Bush like we memorized a language all it's own, how many of us remember some of the "firsts" and some of the Classy stuff he did? Does anyone remember?

I do have a few that I remember, George Bush had the most culturally diverse staff of any President. You never, ever heard a culturally inflicted derogatory term from him. Even as a rich kid he embraced a kindness for others, in specific I remember him discussing his family maid in intimate detail and what became of her successes. One could say they were stories dreamed up by a good researcher, but regardless of that, she was held in a positive light and to the best of me I can't remember that being debunked, which tells me that more went in to George Bush from a family sense then we'd like to consider maybe.

Another was something small I think, but still struck a chord with me.

After 9/11, there was some pretty rampant retribution happening to many uninvolved parties like the Sikh shop owner in L.A. getting dragged out and beaten by ignorant, pissed off people. Bush addressed the nation and not only spoke about 9/11 but admonished and through his speaking almost stopped anymore unfortunate random offensives. I say almost because there are idiots that won't even listen to a President. Alas though, I thought his plea and comments were well done.

So, that's my couple of memorable positive notes on George W. Bush.

You have any? We already know all the negatives, so please, don't use this as another excuse. What's done is done and whatever your perspective is can we not slap each other around?

Anything he's done that you remember was a class act?