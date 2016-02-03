Yes Folks, my first spam, how'd I do?

As most of you know, I retired from working for the state and I'm returning to being self employed.

One is a local food based business that I think will do just fine.

The other is Import / Export...I happened by pure luck to catch a few deals and expanded my employers' businesses much to their squealing like pigs when I would start on one and then eat crow when the money started rolling in.

That part is serious.

Now, for my first spam of Newsvine, I present the Bagus 4 Dork 2000 you can make 8 luscious and Delicious Dork Waffles or even Dork Dogs.

If you go to the website you'll see a photo of that young lady and just how much she enjoys her Dork Waffle 2000 by Bagus!! You can order Now!!

Just call 1-800-Dorkme

THIS IS NOT REAL!! THE PRODUCT IS, THE SEED IS NOT!