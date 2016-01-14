Newsvine

Alligator kills Barefoot Bay burglary suspect

Seeded by Studius "he's such a nasty man"bagus
Seeded on Thu Jan 14, 2016 6:50 AM
    Dumbass runs into a Lake at night to avoid police and ends up as a snack.

    We get so may of these genius' here....a few years ago a kid loses his leg to an alligator when his friend throws his jacket in the water at night and he goes to get it.

