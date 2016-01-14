Alligator kills Barefoot Bay burglary suspect

Dumbass runs into a Lake at night to avoid police and ends up as a snack.
We get so may of these genius' here....a few years ago a kid loses his leg to an alligator when his friend throws his jacket in the water at night and he goes to get it.
