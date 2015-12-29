WND drags the canal for suckers and finds them!

Whirrled Nuts Daily paid for and posted a poll that supposedly showed that minorities were lining up behind Donald Trump. And it's been seeded by two people so far, one of them apparently saw through the bullshit and took the seed down...wisely.

So, let's all jump for joy that minorities were just lining right up behind the Donald and we as liberals should be so scared of this revelation, and of course Hillary should watch out!!

This is what they posted that got the right all puffy and proud...in fact if you Google "Minorities line up behind Trump" you'll see the ring in the nose believe anything right wing blogs and news sources have exploded with this HUGE NEWS!

Not so fast oh gullible ones!

Seems the wool got pulled over the right's eyes by their own....suckers!

Let's start with the poll....447 respondents out of those 447 390 were white, 31 were Hispanic, 16 were Asian/Other and a whole 10 Black people...

Now WND is touting 40% of Blacks were lining up behind Trump...and these idiots believe this without checking for facts! Why 40%? 4 Black people said they would vote for Trump.

Seriously!! look it up! WND knew what they were doing because they didn't publish the methodology....but Boy Oh Boy did the conservative media pick it up and run with it....watch and see which trolls will carry that around.

http://www.scribd.com/doc/294193100/WND-GOP-Poll-12-28-15-National-w-All-Parties

This is hilarious and so sad at the same time...Sheep!