I've decided to quit my job and be a Rapper

At the ripe old age of 58 I have decided to embark on a new adventure.....I got with some of the prisoners I work with and some of my peers..

We've composed a bunch of great raps and Now I'm having a CD Party!! Ya'll are welcome to the party!

Soon on Amazon and the best retailers you'll see the Debut CD from F.R.O.G. Yeah baby that's me!! Fucking Really Old Gangsta'

Special shout out to Ma Partner and Producer..the one. the only AL Z. Himer!!

And my back up angels... Deep Ends they always cover my ass when I need 'em.

Gonna tempt ya with these hot licks!

"Bathtub Exit Bump and Grind"

"Gamma's Hott!"

"Fuckin' Round, Fuckin' Round, Fuckin' Round" (Inmate's Lament)

"Air Tanks Empty" Very slow jam..

"Thank you Eminemina"

And more! more! More!

Fuckin' Round, Fuckin' Round, Fuckin' Round

Ugh, Ugh , Ugh...Sittiin' on the corner , Fourth Street and Main

Messin' wit my bitches, sellin' cocaine..

Bangin' up all night, business in the day.

Now I'm in a single line waiting for my tray

I was Fuckin' round Fuckin' Round, Fuckin' Round..

Used to be Hell's gate Now I got a cell mate And his intentions ain't clear

Used to be a king pin, drivin' in a different VIN every week of the year

2000 Crazies, skinheads and Daisies. punks that are living in fear

And cuz they were all Fuckin' Round , Fuckin' Round, Fuckin' round..

Thank you Eminenima

Lungs are all raspin' they graspin' for any bit of air

Leanin' on my walker memberin' the days

I had muscles got in tussles, and i didn't care

Now I keep quiet, got a diet, and I'm searchin' for my hair..

Gimme dat bedpan hey! hey! Hey!