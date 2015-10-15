What more will you see in your lifetime?

I started reading an inspiring article from Twaddle http://twaddle.newsvine.com/_news/2015/10/14/34472706-anti-drone-rifle-disables-drones-using-radio-jamming-technology

I responded with the thought of a new industry spawning regarding security of signal and then a flood of thoughts all at once entered defining what I have seen since I have been alive and what I will probably see before I check out in the nearer future..."I thank and curse a 21 year old that reminded me at my 50th B'day that I had less days ahead of me than behind me."

Of course I had already hit the "Reply" button and rushed to open it back up and flood those thoughts in to the comment....ran out of time.

Sooo, on with this show!

In the furthest past I went from "Party lines" and could dial my friend using 4 numbers because the rest was already ours. And a black bakelite phone on the wall. To push button phones...now, a small box mounted on top of your ear that calls home because you told it to.

The microwave oven made it's debut in my life, a work of unimaginable impact to our lives. I was taught to heat leftovers on a stove before I learned how to cook....now, three minutes on medium and one on high...Lunch is ready. Or just push the "Leftovers" button.

Cars?? They were here before me, but the changes may as well been a new industry every five years. To take a Sunday drive and be near someone and want to visit, you found a pay phone , called after you dropped a dime in the slot. Now, push a button on your steering wheel and you can call or text who you are contacting without taking your eyes off the road....well, now you won't worry about that much longer either. Soon, cars that drive themselves, opening another new industry. which will open even more industries...

Hear that "RRRRRRRRR cachunk slam! Tap. Tap...Rrrrrrrrr going off in the distance and squeeeek RRRRRRRR cachunk slam! " ??

That's your garbage being picked up by two guys hanging on the back of a truck and a driver.... changes coming....In my lifetime I will see...

Trash pickup with a electric truck mounted on each side by robotic and highly sensitive arms that will dump my trash and move on without me even taking notice. And NO driver.

Deliveries? Not by a human. Not by drone yet either. But we will have mail and package delivery within my time that will not involve humans for the greatest part of your purchase....You, and maybe a CSR ...Maybe....if the order has to be returned. A self driving truck will arrive, a robot will pull the order out and deliver it to the most convenient place, that is if they don't make them so mobile that they can't drop it in your living room or install it for you.

Movies?? Had to grab a bus downtown, then wait in line, go past the counter with all the overpriced candy , popcorn and soda, see the ads, and the coming features , and finally the movie.....Today? Tap a few buttons, grab your beverage of choice, and whatever comfort items and gather around the media center. Netflix has you covered.

I was invited to a customers farm here in Florida a few years ago that left me in awe...The cows were trained by a computer to respond to cues to process milk....picture this...a mile from the milk house a horn sounds, a gate opens and 500 cows meander through the gates down a road which leads to a precisely controlled pond that they walk through and treats the bottom of the cow with moisturizers and conditioners as well as cleans, then alerted to go through the shower and in to the parlor. At the stall of the parlor is a reader that reads a digital band on the cow's leg which keeps the whole history of the cow going back generations. a human connects the milkers and takes a physical check of the cow. Next the milker sucks a sample of the milk and dumps it in to a tester. The milk is good? Ok, start milking! The milk is not good? The cups are automatically released, the cow is directed to a field and the humans are alerted of the diagnosis and treatment . At the end of the milk run a formula is spit out that tells them exactly what combination of oats, barley, etc. as well as supplements needed in the next feeding.

Hurricane? No problem! Generators and backup generators keep the computer alive and the computer can run the farm with as little as two humans for two days.

This herd is over 10,000 head.

It seemed like a year went by when Epcot opened as a marvel of invention to a museum of already here.

I am blown away on a daily basis of what has developed around me in this short life....what will you see?