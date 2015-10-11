I'm Alive !!

This is the follow-up to my last article about surgery...

Well, as we can see, or read, I made it through surgery, which surprisingly went pretty much without my help at all....

Admission; I walked in they grabbed my papers and off I went following some skinny kid...sit on a bed , the nurse comes in and asked thesame damn questions everyone will ask as they enter my room..."You know why you're here?" They fit me with an IV and this huge Jamaican nurse comes over "And how are you feelin' now Mister funnyman?" I was cracking on everything... "Well, I still have this miserable headache and i haven't been able to take anything for 3 days" "Well, now chile' I tink I gad all dat worked up for youuuu" And BAM! In the IV with Morphine! If you've never experienced Morphine it's very distinctive, it's cold when it enters and for me it makes you itch on the way in. And then you understand why there are junkies.

All the surgeons came and introduced themselves, I was adding up the invoices that would come from that...then comes the anesthesiologist, "Hi, I'm Dr. so-and-so....I'm going to give you some oxygen, then add some gas ...you won't know, you won't care, you won't hear a thing, and that's my job. See you in there"

Wheels in at 7:Am sharp, "Probably be a couple hours" 4:30 they wheeled me out.

I'm buzzed for two days!!! They sent Momma home with 1/2 of Peru...In order to keep me still for two days. Good job!!

Now i got this far to get to the grossest point..the follow up. Directions stated that I could remove my packings in 48 hours or call them and they will do it...I called them. I get there and the surgeon comes in, "Didn't want to do that by yourself?" "Good choice, and I'll show you why"

I'm thinking I have two tampons in my nose and a sanitary napkin covering both.....He says "This is going to take some hair too" It was a damn French Bikini Wax for my nostrils....those things were 7" long each!

Now, I'm recuperating for a month. So long is also for safety reasons, in my business wearing a bandage is a target for inmates. So, I have to go back fully healed.

I want to thank those who kept contact while I was down, your notes and encouragement really meant so much to me.