Hmm, how do I say this??

Let's see....first, this is just information. I hate "woe is me: articles. Then again how would I write this.....aha!

I have always had a seasonal allergy thing, especially with Oak trees....wouldn't ya know my yard has them all over. Well, season came and went, the runny nose, itchy eyes...I'm a perfect actor for those Claritin commercials.

Except this one was stubborn and didn't clear up on my left side of my nose. Went to the Dr. got more antibiotics.."Just a sinus infection probably". 10 days of that and little improvement.

Well, I have animals all over my house, Cats, Dog, Bird, Fish. Probably some childhood allergy from cats coming back to haunt me....

Then it got worse, soon after came headaches...Got really sick at work three weeks ago and went back to the doctor leaving work early and wife driving. My Dr. has a new partner and he saw me. "I'm ordering CT scans of your head and a chest x-ray" I knew the chest X-Ray would say COPD, we've already covered that one years ago.

Got my tests done, sitting in the office, he says "you already know about the X-ray right?" "Yeah'.

"Ok then on to your noggin....."You have a Mucosele Growth. Kind of a cyst except this is rare and huge. You have two options, surgery or you don't want to talk about the other option. It's completely filled your sinuses, deteriorated bone and pressing in a few nerves where the hamster runs on the wheel and it's broken through to your nasal passage. That's why you can't breath through that side, it's not congestion"

I'm referring you to an ENT surgeon right away, there's no waiting on this. .....

Off to the ENT today, he comes back, looks in my nose with that long camera thingy and says " I've looked at the CT scan and now looked from here....You're a mess in there. I'm going to schedule you for surgery at "******** hospital" in another city, you're getting bumped to the top of the list". "Ummm ok, why?"

"Still having headaches?" ..."Yes"...."That's because of the pressure on your brain"....Hooo boy! I'm sweating bricks now. "This should be fairly easy except for the size, so at this hospital I have an ocular surgeon and a brain surgeon at the ready, I'm going to be working right next to your eyes and right at your brain..... I don't think I'll need them but..." Wait.....BUT???

"Oh, and you won't be working for at least a month. Can you handle that time? ...This is where I am so happy I'm a person that rarely takes vacations, rarely if ever call in sick, and being a state employee (Yes folks, with a UNION) I have been able to bank 31 weeks of vacation and sick time.

This is my first and only surgery let alone major surgery and now I have to have a eye surgeon and brain surgeon at the ready??

Needless to say, I'm scared witless.

Called the attorney, will? Check. Called the broker, wife has full ability. Wrote two letters ( Those letters where you say everything you needed to say) Called those related to me...and now you dear friends.

To some, this site is a playground, it is for me too, but for me it's a place of habit like a home or a neighborhood tavern, new people come and go, brawlers that were bounced trying to get back in. People you become familiar with and they grow on you... For all of that it has become a nice place for me.

This may be nothing...I will probably be back on here like it was a scraped knee and the bruise is gone......BUT. Just in case....I love you folks.

I'll know Monday when I'm taking my trip.